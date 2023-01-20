ARE YOU BORN AGAIN? | #1809

Link from Today's Show:

Bible Gateway:

John 3:https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+3&version=KJV

Romans 10:9 :https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2010%3A9&version=KJV

John 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+6&version=KJV

Matthew 26: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew+26&version=KJV

Faith of the Centurion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97a0fLC4S-0&t=145s

Difference between Power and Authority: https://www.reference.com/world-view/difference-between-power-authority-77aa50e68aa7b28a

Reggie's Prayer: Lord, I'm crying out and lifting up MY Adult children and their children...God, You loaned them to me

and I declare and decree that NO weapon formed against them shall prosper! The Lord is their

Shepherd. They belong to You. As your Word says, for me and my house we shall serve the Lord. I

cancel every assignment of the enemy that seeks to destroy them or their children. I plead the Blood

of Jesus over them and their children ... they shall live and not die. Sickness is not their portion.

Poverty is not their portion. Healing is their portion. Restoration is their portion. I declare they shall

see the goodness of God in the land of the living! They SHALL be successful, They SHALL prosper,

They Will/SHALL receive favor in abundance! They will fulfill the calling You have for their lives! I

boldly anticipate and declare it done, in the Mighty Name of Jesus!!!

Amen

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

