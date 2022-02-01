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URGENT Help Stop Another Killing: Family Says War Veteran TRAPPED in Texas Hospital
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73 views • February 01, 2022
Ever since we exposed the horrific, possibly criminal treatment of Scott Quiner at the Mercy-less hospital in Coon Rapids. Shenah Higgans is the daughter-in-law of Danny Groom. Danny is a disabled Vietnam War veteran, so he deserves to be honored by this country. Instead, we’re giving him torment worthy of the Vietcong. We are prepared to do everything we can to help Danny, Shenah, and their family. Shenah Higgans joins us.
Call Memorial Hermann Hospital in Woodlands, Texas: (713) 897-2300
Demand that they feed him, hydrate him, and release him to the local hospital that is ready to take him.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtr47k-urgent-help-stop-another-killing-family-says-war-veteran-trapped-in-texas-h.html
Call Memorial Hermann Hospital in Woodlands, Texas: (713) 897-2300
Demand that they feed him, hydrate him, and release him to the local hospital that is ready to take him.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtr47k-urgent-help-stop-another-killing-family-says-war-veteran-trapped-in-texas-h.html
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