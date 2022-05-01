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Get Wisdom Radio Show. - Creator Reveals How to Get Miracles from Collective Prayer
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34 views • May 01, 2022
VA #57 Creator Reveals How to Get Miracles from Collective Prayer
Description: Creator Reveals How to Get Miracles from Collective Prayer
Is praying for help with an epidemic a faint hope or a powerful benefit? Few people know that a mass prayer requested by General Patton for his troops to use helped win the European campaign in WWII. How does collective prayer actually work? Is everyone saying the same prayer more effective? Did prayer help win the war in the Pacific to end WWII? Could this outcome have been hastened if more prayers had been launched before Pearl Harbor was attacked? Through these and other examples, Creator shows how the power of collective prayer can help us with the current epidemic we face. Join us!
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Description: Creator Reveals How to Get Miracles from Collective Prayer
Is praying for help with an epidemic a faint hope or a powerful benefit? Few people know that a mass prayer requested by General Patton for his troops to use helped win the European campaign in WWII. How does collective prayer actually work? Is everyone saying the same prayer more effective? Did prayer help win the war in the Pacific to end WWII? Could this outcome have been hastened if more prayers had been launched before Pearl Harbor was attacked? Through these and other examples, Creator shows how the power of collective prayer can help us with the current epidemic we face. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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