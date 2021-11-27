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[Bidan]'s Rock Bottom
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40 views • November 27, 2021
How Can America Survive 3 More Years Of Joe?
* It’s hard to have faith in polls, however they can provide historical context.
* Americans aren’t happy with Biden — and won't forgive him for this.
* Quality of life is collapsing under him.
* Spending is out of control and the Fed is devaluing our currency by printing more of it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283995671001
* It’s hard to have faith in polls, however they can provide historical context.
* Americans aren’t happy with Biden — and won't forgive him for this.
* Quality of life is collapsing under him.
* Spending is out of control and the Fed is devaluing our currency by printing more of it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283995671001
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