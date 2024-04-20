Please support our Sponsors!

Iron Deficient? Actually, Excess Iron is a CURSE!

Christy Sutton, Chiropractor & Founder, Labrogenomics Workshops

DrChristySutton.com, IronCurse.com

Two of Freedom Hub’s most viewed shows this year included Morley Robbins’ Root Cause Protocol, which warned that we were deficient in the mineral Copper (and much more), and Natalia Schifini’s coaching on how to naturally reverse the diabetes epidemic. Wanting to uplift humanity beyond allopathy, where in the long run, pharma’s drugs only aggravate chronic disease, we are happy to present Dr. Sutton, sharing more holistic wisdom on how to stay healthy.

We love our chiropractors, and indeed encourage the cash patients and health “sharing” programs (instead of insurance) – and most of them now include allowances for annual chiropractic spinal adjustments. Why? Spinal flexibility, as the yogis know well, is one of the keys to good health.

Healers in the natural health care market are full of innovations, and Dr. Sutton’s creativity builds on the growing industry around genetic disease predisposition.

Her first book, “Genetic Testing: Defining Your Path to a Personalized Health Plan”, covers more than 300 genes. This book is designed to go along with a personalized Genetic Detoxification report. Her latest book is titled, The Iron Curse: Is Your Doctor Letting High Iron Destroy Your Health? Simple Steps to Know If High Iron is the Root of Your Health Problems, and Easy Protocols to Save and Restore Your Health.