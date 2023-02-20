disclaimer

Treating the PELVIS -= An experimental live energetic treatment.

featuring experimental gyroscopic and tuning fork energies along the biofield.





By participating in this broadcast the audience participant agrees to forgive me for any adverse reactions according to the FPL ( https://ForgivenessPublicLicense.org ) from the energetic treatments performed. These reactions can be extreme as they touch on energetic blockages in your biofield which are deeply entwined to your physical and non-physical existence.





This show is for "entertainment purposes only" {wink wink}



Please use the black tourmaline method here if the treatment is too strong for you. https://www.facebook.com/reel/495994479161272

and

https://www.facebook.com/reel/881138256548898





JOSEPH WILLIAM BAKER®

ForgivenessCapital.com





https://RemedyCoin.com/RemedyReport



