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Easter Sunday: Kentucky Police Issue Fines to People Attending Church
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15 views • April 12, 2020
Kentucky Church Parking Lot Boobytrapped with Nails! …Police Take Down Licence Plates of Church Attendees, Leave Harassing Notes on Cars, issue $500 tickets EACH person
Video source:
https://twitter.com/ladd_sarah/status/1249355608752603139?s=19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kentucky-church-targeted-police-boobytrapped-protesters-defiantly-held-easter-services/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Video source:
https://twitter.com/ladd_sarah/status/1249355608752603139?s=19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/kentucky-church-targeted-police-boobytrapped-protesters-defiantly-held-easter-services/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
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