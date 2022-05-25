New Findings Confirm the Artificiality of the Cydonia Face & D&M Pyramid on Mars.

This video presents important new discoveries made about the Cydonia Face and D&M Pyramid on Mars which confirm that these objects are intelligently engineered structures and not products of Nature. Every since the Face on Cydonia was discovered in 1976, NASA has invested a lot of resources in trying to convince us that the Face is simply a natural mesa and that the D&M Pyramid is just a remnant of bedrock uncovered by erosion of terrain. This video decisively proves otherwise.



In 2006, a high resolution image of the Cydonia region was taken by the Mars Express Satellite of the European Space Agency. This image is of high enough quality to permit the re-examination of the geometry of the face and D&M pyramid with much greater precision than the images that Erol Torun and Richard Hoagland used to develop their tetrahedral models of the Cydonia artifacts. I was able to determine the bearing angle of the Face, as well as make precise measurements of its length and width which were found to be sacred geometry formulae when expressed in terms of Martian kilometers (see video). The coordinates of the Face are also exact sacred geometry formulae, but you have to use the northeast corner of the virtual rectangle that fits the outer dimensions of the Face. Thus the fitted rectangle is an important part of the Face’s architecture even though it is only virtual. This is very consistent with my discovery on Mars of what I termed participatory sacred geometry where the observer is given basic information but is expected to fill in the blanks to complete a geometric structure, in this case, a rectangle.



The D&M Pyramid was discovered to be a 4 sided pyramid rather than 5 sided. The concept of a 5th side arose from the erroneous interpretation of the border between damaged and undamaged northern portions of the pyramid site as being a 5th edge of the pyramid. The south face of the pyramid forms half of a square and the north face of the pyramid forms a golden gnomon (i.e, its 2 equal sides are in golden ratio to its base). The bottom of the west side has a bearing angle of 4.398° in the counterclockwise direction and the north-south length of the pyramid is equal to 4.398 Martian km showing a remarkable symmetry. The value of 4.398 is equal to φ times e. The longitude of the midline of the pyramid is very close to an important sacred geometry number, but there were no locations on the pyramid that yielded an accurate sacred geometry formula for latitude. I discovered that by creating a virtual square from the south side and a virtual pentagram from the north side, latitudes having sacred geometry formulae were present for the south vertex of the square and the tip of the northern star point of the pentagram. The virtual square and pentagram are excellent examples of participatory sacred geometry.



The Face and D&M Pyramid were found to be related to one anther by their latitude values and also by a distance between them equal to the equatorial circumference of Mars divided by 1000.



These and other findings are proof of an advanced civilization that once existed on Mars.