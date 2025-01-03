❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week December 27 - January 2, 2024





▪️Yemeni Houthis once again launched ballistic missiles at Israeli territory. The targets were the neighborhoods of Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli air defense systems intercepted the munitions, and the first use of the US-made THAAD system was reported.





▪️Another of the targets of Ansarallah militants last week was the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel. However, this time too, the rocket was shot down — the Israeli Air Force intercepted it over the waters of the Red Sea.





▪️The Yemeni Houthis also reported a drone attack on the Santa Ursula in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra. The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time - no attack in the area has been reported to monitoring services.





▪️Meanwhile, over Yemen's al-Baida province, Ansarallah militants shot down another US Air Force MQ-9 drone. It was the thirteenth since the beginning of the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the total cost of all drones shot down is practically 400 million dollars.





▪️U.S.-British coalition aircraft also responded with attacks, launching missiles at Sana'a and Taiz. The targets were Anasarallah sites that were believed to be involved in strikes on Israeli territory.





▪️In Syria, fighting continued in the northeast near the Tishrin Dam, where the SDF has so far been relatively successful in holding off attacks by SNA militants. At the same time, Turkish forces continue to build up forces in the Suruj area, bringing artillery, among other things, to the outskirts of the city.





▪️At the same time, arrests and detentions of ex-servicemen and suspected links to the former regime continued unabated throughout Syria. They occurred predominantly in the provinces of Latakia, Homs and Tartus, where the largest number of Alawites and Shiites from Lebanon reside.





▪️Also around the Hmeimim base, the situation gradually aggravated: militants staged provocations by shooting various videos at the checkpoint when entering the facility. They also organized a cordon around the airfield. First of all, to prevent Syrians cooperating with the Russian Federation from entering the airfield.

