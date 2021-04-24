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☢️ THE INVISIBLE WAR: EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES WITH 5G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION ☢️
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146 views • April 24, 2021
From Endtimenews
📌 https://bitchute.com/channel/endtimenews/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
BARRIE TROWER - SIR JULIAN ROSE: A DISCUSSION ON 5G HEALTH HAZARDS
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/I4P6lDYqQHSb/
DR. TOM COWAN: 5G EMF RADIATION POISONING - COVID19: "THE PERFECT CRIME"
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/NwxBgRtEcyTG/
GREG JAY ON " THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE" (PT.1)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/6A2DSW1LeWo4/
GREG JAY ON "THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE" (PT.2)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/54dU31aqiKkh/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, A HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE (A. FIRSTENBERG - 2018)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/6gyIA2WyGv1d/
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW: A History of Electricity and Life:
➡️ Download E-BOOK: https://b-ok.cc/book/5456993/13bbef
➡️ PDF summary of the book: https://www.https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
FLU IS NOT CONTAGIOUS:
🔖 https://www.covid19reader.com/invisible-rainbow-flu-is-not-contagious/ :
"The Invisible Rainbow, by Arthur Firsternberg, makes the case that there is a strong connection between electricity and health and that we first began to experience the negative health impact of electricity shortly after the world began to embrace the electric light.
The book makes a case that the flu outbreak in 1889 was related to the build out of power lines for electric lighting. In 1918 the radio era began, ushering in what was labelled the Spanish influenza. In 1957 the radar era began, ushering in the Asian flu pandemic. In 1968 the satellite era began, ushering in the Hong Kong flu pandemic."
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Radio Frequency (RF) Biological Effects:
➡️ https://copradar.com/chapts/chapt8/ch8d1.html
OPERATION RADIATION #5G #EMF #RADIOFREQUENCIES
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/KWJNHIZ4Bf0w/
DR. GRAHAM DOWNING - FROM 5G TO SYNTHETIC HUMANS?
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/eagJDuIRqQTH/
"Coronavirus: American doctor links pandemics to intense radiation" (Dr. Tom Cowan)
➡️ https://www.torontojournal.ca/news/buzz/2020/05/20/254-coronavirus-american-doctor-links-pandemics-to-intense-radiation.html
The research paper of dr. Henry Lai - 1998: NEUROLOGICAL EFFECTS OF RADIOFREQUENCY
ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION:
➡️ https://mapcruzin.com/radiofrequency/henry_lai2.htm
OF MICE, MEN AND MOLECULES - CHAPTER 7: RADIOFREQUENCIES (J.H. HELLER)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/bl3l3bSSYaXj/
THE WAVE GENOME - QUANTUM HOLOGRAPHY OF DNA:
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/4O1zvpasRYlm/
DR. ILYA PERLINGIERI: NANOTOXICITY - CHEMTRAILS - VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/73EO09MEttzN/
📌 https://bitchute.com/channel/endtimenews/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
BARRIE TROWER - SIR JULIAN ROSE: A DISCUSSION ON 5G HEALTH HAZARDS
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/I4P6lDYqQHSb/
DR. TOM COWAN: 5G EMF RADIATION POISONING - COVID19: "THE PERFECT CRIME"
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/NwxBgRtEcyTG/
GREG JAY ON " THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE" (PT.1)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/6A2DSW1LeWo4/
GREG JAY ON "THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE" (PT.2)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/54dU31aqiKkh/
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW, A HISTORY OF ELECTRICITY AND LIFE (A. FIRSTENBERG - 2018)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/6gyIA2WyGv1d/
THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW: A History of Electricity and Life:
➡️ Download E-BOOK: https://b-ok.cc/book/5456993/13bbef
➡️ PDF summary of the book: https://www.https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/the-appeal/5gexposed.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/English-Summary-of-The-Invisible-Rainbow-A-History-of-Electricity-and-Life-3.pdf
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
FLU IS NOT CONTAGIOUS:
🔖 https://www.covid19reader.com/invisible-rainbow-flu-is-not-contagious/ :
"The Invisible Rainbow, by Arthur Firsternberg, makes the case that there is a strong connection between electricity and health and that we first began to experience the negative health impact of electricity shortly after the world began to embrace the electric light.
The book makes a case that the flu outbreak in 1889 was related to the build out of power lines for electric lighting. In 1918 the radio era began, ushering in what was labelled the Spanish influenza. In 1957 the radar era began, ushering in the Asian flu pandemic. In 1968 the satellite era began, ushering in the Hong Kong flu pandemic."
🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Radio Frequency (RF) Biological Effects:
➡️ https://copradar.com/chapts/chapt8/ch8d1.html
OPERATION RADIATION #5G #EMF #RADIOFREQUENCIES
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/KWJNHIZ4Bf0w/
DR. GRAHAM DOWNING - FROM 5G TO SYNTHETIC HUMANS?
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/eagJDuIRqQTH/
"Coronavirus: American doctor links pandemics to intense radiation" (Dr. Tom Cowan)
➡️ https://www.torontojournal.ca/news/buzz/2020/05/20/254-coronavirus-american-doctor-links-pandemics-to-intense-radiation.html
The research paper of dr. Henry Lai - 1998: NEUROLOGICAL EFFECTS OF RADIOFREQUENCY
ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION:
➡️ https://mapcruzin.com/radiofrequency/henry_lai2.htm
OF MICE, MEN AND MOLECULES - CHAPTER 7: RADIOFREQUENCIES (J.H. HELLER)
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/bl3l3bSSYaXj/
THE WAVE GENOME - QUANTUM HOLOGRAPHY OF DNA:
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/4O1zvpasRYlm/
DR. ILYA PERLINGIERI: NANOTOXICITY - CHEMTRAILS - VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS
➡️ https://bitchute.com/video/73EO09MEttzN/
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