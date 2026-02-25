BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Sabine Hazan MD MICROBIOME
moldavite
moldavite
19 views • 3 days ago

SABINE HAZAN MD CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE MICROBIOME💩

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-conference/the-effects-of-medications-nutraceuticals-and-covid-vaccines-on-the-microbiome-session/


///////////////


Dr. Gustavo Aguirre-Chang

https://x.com/Aguirre1Gustavo/status/1867204313829052634

INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH (SIBO)

CONTRIBUTES TO THE PERSISTENCE OF VIRAL INFECTIONS

SARS CoV2 AND OTHER VIRUSES infect bacteria

and can remain inside for a long period of time

We recommend Rifaximin x SIBO

which would also reduce persistent viral load

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/386549163


//////🟪////


🟥MEGA

💩SABINE HAZAN QUOTE IF YOU DONT LOOK YOU DONT KNOW

https://mega.nz/folder/53FTgZoY#h_54YolgcHy1jUJ7vzAhEA


//////🟪////

microbiomehazanbacteriophage
