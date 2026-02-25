Sabine Hazan MD MICROBIOME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SABINE HAZAN MD CHILDREN'S HEALTH DEFENSE MICROBIOME💩
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-conference/the-effects-of-medications-nutraceuticals-and-covid-vaccines-on-the-microbiome-session/
Dr. Gustavo Aguirre-Chang
https://x.com/Aguirre1Gustavo/status/1867204313829052634
INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH (SIBO)
CONTRIBUTES TO THE PERSISTENCE OF VIRAL INFECTIONS
SARS CoV2 AND OTHER VIRUSES infect bacteria
and can remain inside for a long period of time
We recommend Rifaximin x SIBO
which would also reduce persistent viral load
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/386549163
