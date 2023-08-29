11. Monero CLI Wallet: Connect Wallet to Node (Locally)

In this video, the Monero Daemon (monerod) and the Monero Wallet CLI (monero-wallet-cli) are running on the same machine "locally". Even though they are running on a remote server, they are co-hosted on the same "local" machine, and therefore, I don't have to pass any option to the monerod nor the monero-wallet-cli for them to talk to each other. It happens automatically by default.
