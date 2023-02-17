When Israel went into captivity and a remnant returned 70 years later, the 500,000 Jews who chose to stay behind didn’t want to leave because they had achieved financial and political success and liked the highly developed Babylonian lifestyle. As a result, only 42,360 men chose to go back to Jerusalem.

This parallels the comfortable lives of many Christians who have very little desire to serve the Lord and warn the world of the coming judgment. The last Old Testament prophet Malachi warned that God was no longer interested in land but wanted to prepare His people for eternity. Likewise God is not interested in America and its political system but looking for people who will repent and serve Him during the end times.

RLJ-1175 -- MARCH 1, 2009

Biblical Truth Concerning the State of Israel Part 5C: The Prophets

