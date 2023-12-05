Create New Account
Alien Presence: Covert War and Treaties The Day After Roswell
Determining the nature of the Alien Presence through Colonel Philip J. Corso's book, The Day After Roswell.

John’s Substack https://johnbphillips.substack.com/

John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolution https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ

References

Birnes, William J.; Corso, Philip. The Day After Roswell (p. 299). Atria Books. Kindle Edition.

Wikipedia.org https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_J._Corso

Keywords
aliensufonational security

