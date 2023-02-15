ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Wednesday 2/15/23 • KATE DALLEY & DR KIRK MOORE - STAND FOR MOORE, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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IT’S OFFICIAL: RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED ITS NEW OFFENSIVE IN UKRAINE! 97% OF PUTIN’S GROUND FORCES COMMITTEDAs major calamities across the world are coming to a head, Elon Musk raises alarm of world government during a world government summit! You'll have to see it to believe it!
Also, Alex Jones is taking your calls and will provided expert analysis on Klaus Schwab’s official call for a new world government! Tune in and DO NOT miss this one-of-a-kind broadcast!
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