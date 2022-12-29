The CCP Deploys More Than 70 Warplanes Over Taiwan As Tensions Rise With US

https://gnews.org/articles/634364
Summary：12/26/2022 Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn: I believe now the CCP will walk over Taiwan at their earliest convenience. And this drill is just the beginning.
