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IF YOU HAVE A PHONE OR WIFI - you need to see this - How you can be damaged by RF and microwaves!
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394 views • August 17, 2021
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so. I'm still shocked that with all the research I do, I had NO IDEA this was going on and I'm thankful I've since learned how to stop it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&;t=2517s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&;t=2517s
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