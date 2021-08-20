FDA Authorizes Failed CV-19 EUAs, Hides Successful Repurposed Drugs

HQC used successfully by thousands of doctors on severe CV-19 hospitalizations.FDA revoked EUA of HQC in March, 2020.April, 2020 Remdesivir trials finished. FDA approves in May, 2020.Many university hospitals report Remdesivir not successful.Dec, 2020, Dr. Pierre Kory at US Hearing testifying that thousands of doctors found success with Ivermectin. No need for experimental mRNA vax.March 2021, FDA misinformation campaign against use of Ivermectin for vax agenda.In the USA, anyone can easily buy Ivermectin online with various pharmacists.Coupon code: NEWBEE10Families in New York sue hospitals for refusal to treat with Ivermectin other than EUA Remdesivir.May 2021, Indian BAR Association sues WHO Chief Scientist for disinformation and suppression of Ivermectin over promotion of Mrna vax.Dec, 2020, FDA approves Pfizer mRNA vax after questionable FDA briefing document that merits approval. Download the FDA report. See it yourself how the world is being played by FDA/CDC.Pfizer patented "S" protein on April 16, 2002. Patent #6372224.Read the hand-out for jab administrators.NIH owns patent for Moderma.Congress owned by drug company lobbyist.Drug companies own the FDA as biggest funder.CDC owned by drug companies.US Mainstream media owned by drug companies.Medical Journals owned by drug companies.Hospitals and drug companies’ close relationship.NAC vitamin helps prevent CV-19FDA Trys to Ban NAC VitaminsDr. Zelenko in front of Israeli Jewish Rabbi Council.These are the vitamins he recommends to all, especially vaxxed to offset spike proteins and SAEs. Quercetin, Vitamins A-D, Zinc, Magnesium, Glutathione, NAC (N-acetyl cysteine), Acetyl L-Carnitine, Milk Thistle, Melatonin, TurmericOntario, Canada revoked all EUAs in June 9, 2021.