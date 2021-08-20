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FDA Authorizes Failed CV-19 EUAs, Hides Successful Repurposed Drugs
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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2 views • August 20, 2021
HQC used successfully by thousands of doctors on severe CV-19 hospitalizations.
https://bit.ly/3k9h7P1

FDA revoked EUA of HQC in March, 2020.
https://www.fda.gov/media/136534/download

April, 2020 Remdesivir trials finished. FDA approves in May, 2020.
https://bit.ly/382CXOk
https://bit.ly/3j11M3w

Many university hospitals report Remdesivir not successful.
https://bit.ly/3gjydZj
https://bit.ly/2XGqTka

Dec, 2020, Dr. Pierre Kory at US Hearing testifying that thousands of doctors found success with Ivermectin. No need for experimental mRNA vax.
https://bit.ly/3j1kYOX

March 2021, FDA misinformation campaign against use of Ivermectin for vax agenda.
https://bit.ly/3mfa1en

In the USA, anyone can easily buy Ivermectin online with various pharmacists.
Coupon code: NEWBEE10
https://honeybeehealth.com/

Families in New York sue hospitals for refusal to treat with Ivermectin other than EUA Remdesivir.
https://bit.ly/3xWHtJ3

May 2021, Indian BAR Association sues WHO Chief Scientist for disinformation and suppression of Ivermectin over promotion of Mrna vax.
https://bit.ly/2W7rnPA
https://bit.ly/3geMUNu

Dec, 2020, FDA approves Pfizer mRNA vax after questionable FDA briefing document that merits approval. Download the FDA report. See it yourself how the world is being played by FDA/CDC. 
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download

Pfizer patented "S" protein on April 16, 2002. Patent #6372224.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6372224B1/en

Read the hand-out for jab administrators.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download

NIH owns patent for Moderma.
https://wapo.st/3mdJxdn

Congress owned by drug company lobbyist.
https://yhoo.it/3mgf5z8

Drug companies own the FDA as biggest funder.
https://bit.ly/3mgfmSG

CDC owned by drug companies.
https://www.cdcfoundation.org/partner-list/corporations

US Mainstream media owned by drug companies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giVY-Qnqd5Q

Medical Journals owned by drug companies.
https://www.bmj.com/content/326/7400/1202

Hospitals and drug companies’ close relationship.
https://www.oig.hhs.gov/compliance/physician-education/04vendors.asp

NAC vitamin helps prevent CV-19
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04419025

FDA Trys to Ban NAC Vitamins
https://anh-usa.org/fda-bans-critical-toxin-protection-supplement/

Dr. Zelenko in front of Israeli Jewish Rabbi Council.
https://bit.ly/3AWTFeB

These are the vitamins he recommends to all, especially vaxxed to offset spike proteins and SAEs. Quercetin, Vitamins A-D, Zinc, Magnesium, Glutathione, NAC (N-acetyl cysteine), Acetyl L-Carnitine, Milk Thistle, Melatonin, Turmeric
https://bit.ly/3szqRFT

Ontario, Canada revoked all EUAs in June 9, 2021.
https://bit.ly/3ghqRFA
Keywords
nihivermectincovid-19 vaccines
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