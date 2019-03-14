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3/14/19 #SORORITYCABAL: AKA, Susan R_ce, BHO, ABC, Smollett, Harris #QAnon #Netflix
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3/14/19: The swamp is teeming with AKA members in the unfolding of the Rice, Smollett, Hollywood, Obama, Harris connections as pointed to by the Q team. Meanwhile, Beto announces his 2020 run and Brexit is hobbled by Euro cabal.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Kamala Harris, AKA member, increased the TP $ going to HBCU's by 14% in the Omnibus bill of 2018:
https://newsone.com/3784974/senate-omnibus-spending-bill-kamala-harris-doug-jones-hbcus/
Jussie Smollet appeared in court today and plead not-guilty to all 16 felony counts:
https://www.iheart.com/content/2019-03-14-jussie-smollett-update-actor-appears-in-court-enters-plea/
The "Divine Nine" black fraternities and sororities make up the elite networking system of prominent African Americans:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-is-an-epicenter-for-the-divine-nine/
Kamala Harris was co-chair of U.S. Attorney Kim Foxx's transition team in 2016 while she was AG of CA and Senator-elect:
https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/sites/default/files/files/documents/kim-foxx-transition-brochure_0.pdf
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/jussie-smollets-connections-kamala-harris-scrutiny-state-attorney-recuses
Jurnee Smollett, search committee member for Time's Up CEO and President, is due to star in the upcoming DC Comics production of BIRDS OF PREY:
https://alpha.livestly.com/mary-elizabeth-winstead-and-jurnee-smollett-bell-joining-birds-of-prey/
Lisa Borders, AKA member and former Coca Cola VP and WNBA President was chosen to be the head of Times Up, promoted by Oprah at the 2018 Golden Globes:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened in the Smollet case, citing "family concerns". Michelle Obama is an AKA member:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
Susan Rice's husband, Ian Cameron, is said to be responsible for both the canceling of Last Man Standing and Roseanne's reboot, however, Channing Dungey, AKA member and former ABC President was at the forefront of the cancellation:
http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/abc-executive-that-cancelled-roseanne-last-man-standing-is-married-to-susan-rice/
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/19/netflix-hired-channing-dungey-the-woman-who-canceled-roseanne.html
https://hbcubuzz.com/2016/10/spelman-grad-jamila-hunter-named-senior-vp-abc-comedy/
https://hbcubuzz.com/2016/05/dillard-university-alumna-head-casting-abc/
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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3/14/19: The swamp is teeming with AKA members in the unfolding of the Rice, Smollett, Hollywood, Obama, Harris connections as pointed to by the Q team. Meanwhile, Beto announces his 2020 run and Brexit is hobbled by Euro cabal.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Kamala Harris, AKA member, increased the TP $ going to HBCU's by 14% in the Omnibus bill of 2018:
https://newsone.com/3784974/senate-omnibus-spending-bill-kamala-harris-doug-jones-hbcus/
Jussie Smollet appeared in court today and plead not-guilty to all 16 felony counts:
https://www.iheart.com/content/2019-03-14-jussie-smollett-update-actor-appears-in-court-enters-plea/
The "Divine Nine" black fraternities and sororities make up the elite networking system of prominent African Americans:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-is-an-epicenter-for-the-divine-nine/
Kamala Harris was co-chair of U.S. Attorney Kim Foxx's transition team in 2016 while she was AG of CA and Senator-elect:
https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/sites/default/files/files/documents/kim-foxx-transition-brochure_0.pdf
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/jussie-smollets-connections-kamala-harris-scrutiny-state-attorney-recuses
Jurnee Smollett, search committee member for Time's Up CEO and President, is due to star in the upcoming DC Comics production of BIRDS OF PREY:
https://alpha.livestly.com/mary-elizabeth-winstead-and-jurnee-smollett-bell-joining-birds-of-prey/
Lisa Borders, AKA member and former Coca Cola VP and WNBA President was chosen to be the head of Times Up, promoted by Oprah at the 2018 Golden Globes:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened in the Smollet case, citing "family concerns". Michelle Obama is an AKA member:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
Susan Rice's husband, Ian Cameron, is said to be responsible for both the canceling of Last Man Standing and Roseanne's reboot, however, Channing Dungey, AKA member and former ABC President was at the forefront of the cancellation:
http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/abc-executive-that-cancelled-roseanne-last-man-standing-is-married-to-susan-rice/
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/19/netflix-hired-channing-dungey-the-woman-who-canceled-roseanne.html
https://hbcubuzz.com/2016/10/spelman-grad-jamila-hunter-named-senior-vp-abc-comedy/
https://hbcubuzz.com/2016/05/dillard-university-alumna-head-casting-abc/
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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