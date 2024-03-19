Create New Account
Friends of Israel - The Grayzone live (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/54IkTn5N2wk?si=gQpsPj4zkyOW3bCw 18th March 2024Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the deepening Gaza catastrophe and political rifts between the faltering Biden administration and an increasingly confident Netanyahu.

jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazabanfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filestiktokamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

