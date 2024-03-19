Friends of Israel - The Grayzone live (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/54IkTn5N2wk?si=gQpsPj4zkyOW3bCw 18th March 2024Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss the deepening Gaza catastrophe and political rifts between the faltering Biden administration and an increasingly confident Netanyahu.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.