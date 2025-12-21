BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yellow Brick Road (1996, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

Yellow Brick Road (イエロー・ブリック・ロード)  is an action-adventure developed by Synergie and published by Acclaim. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation, Pc, Bandai Pippin and classic Mac.

The game is based on the Oz books by L. Frank Baum. You play a nameless character who came to Oz the same way Dorothee did. You need to stop an invasion of the Emerald City by the Gnome King, but first you need to help the Tin Man to free the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow.

You walk around with a first-person perspective through pre-rendered images, similar to Myst or Spud!. You interact with things simply by clicking. Occasionally, you have to win a fight. The fights are in real-time. You control all Oz characters accompanying you. The combat is in real-time. The enemies will move slowly towards you. If they reach you, you loose. You need to push them back far enough so that they run away from the battlefield. Each character can attack or use items who have found in the game. Some items can only be used by certain characters. Each character has to wait a few second after an action before moving again. Each enemy reacts differently to every item or attack, so you need to figure out how to deal with each type.

Keywords
sega saturnaction-adventureacclaimsynergie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Little eyes are watching: Gaza&#8217;s students refuse to die, document a genocide the priggish ones in the world choose not to see

Little eyes are watching: Gaza’s students refuse to die, document a genocide the priggish ones in the world choose not to see

Lance D Johnson
California&#8217;s fuel crisis deepens as refineries flee

California’s fuel crisis deepens as refineries flee

Belle Carter
DNI Tulsi Gabbard blasts Reuters claim that Russia wants to seize all of Ukraine

DNI Tulsi Gabbard blasts Reuters claim that Russia wants to seize all of Ukraine

Ramon Tomey
The hidden power of proper breathing: How diaphragmatic techniques boost health, performance and mental clarity

The hidden power of proper breathing: How diaphragmatic techniques boost health, performance and mental clarity

Patrick Lewis
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
Serpents in the Sky: A radical rewriting of human history

Serpents in the Sky: A radical rewriting of human history

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy