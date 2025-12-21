Yellow Brick Road (1996, Saturn)

Yellow Brick Road (イエロー・ブリック・ロード) is an action-adventure developed by Synergie and published by Acclaim. It was only released in Japan. The game also came out for Playstation, Pc, Bandai Pippin and classic Mac.



The game is based on the Oz books by L. Frank Baum. You play a nameless character who came to Oz the same way Dorothee did. You need to stop an invasion of the Emerald City by the Gnome King, but first you need to help the Tin Man to free the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow.



You walk around with a first-person perspective through pre-rendered images, similar to Myst or Spud!. You interact with things simply by clicking. Occasionally, you have to win a fight. The fights are in real-time. You control all Oz characters accompanying you. The combat is in real-time. The enemies will move slowly towards you. If they reach you, you loose. You need to push them back far enough so that they run away from the battlefield. Each character can attack or use items who have found in the game. Some items can only be used by certain characters. Each character has to wait a few second after an action before moving again. Each enemy reacts differently to every item or attack, so you need to figure out how to deal with each type.