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THE REAL VAERS Data: 1.2 Million Dead, Over 7.2 Million Hospitalized, 2.3 Million Permanently Disabled From Covid Shots
AND THIS IS JUST IN THE U.S.
The true devastation caused by the vaccine according to your own government data.
The vaccine can be 98 times worse than COVID-19 for young adults
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Tip