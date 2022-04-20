Lawless Government: The HHS Illegally Redefined 'Vaccine' to Provide Legal Immunity for COVID Shots

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Thomas Renz: "There would normally have to be a rulemaking process or legislative change to do that. They just skipped it; they didn't care that they were breaking the law. They just [said], 'Hey, we're gonna call it a vaccine, because this is now what a vaccine is."