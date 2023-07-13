Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3114a - Russia Hints At Gold Backing The BRICS, Gold Destroys The Fed, Think Optics
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Ep. 3114a - July 12, 2023

Russia Hints At Gold Backing The BRICS, Gold Destroys The Fed, Think Optics


The people in the UK are seeing the economic illusion of inflation, the manufactures are shrinking products hoping the people do not notice. The statistical inflation numbers are dropping but the prices for everyday goods are increasing, illusion exposed. Russia is now signaling it will help the BRICS go to gold.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


