Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcast
AL Jadeed News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnlJgQSnLmc
الحرب على لبنان: حجم الدمار في الضاحية الجنوبية صبيحة الغارات
The war on Lebanon: the extent of the destruction in the southern suburbs on the morning of the raids
AlArabiya العربية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5eSLrbtvfE&t
العربية ترصد القصف الإسرائيلي على السلسلة الشرقية لجبال لبنان
Arabiya monitors the Israeli bombing on the eastern chain of the mountains of Lebanon
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkDowabwH_Q
لبنان.. "الحدث" ترصد 6 غارات إسرائيلية في أقل من 20 دقيقة
Lebanon.. Al-Hadath monitored 6 Israeli raids in less than 20 minutes
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpVl2WQH_HA&t=315s
بعد استهداف مقره.. حزب الله يكسر قواعد الاشتباك ويستهدف مدن كبيرة في إسرائيل
After targeting its headquarters, Hezbollah breaks the rules of engagement and targets large cities in Israel