Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcast

AL Jadeed News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnlJgQSnLmc





الحرب على لبنان: حجم الدمار في الضاحية الجنوبية صبيحة الغارات

The war on Lebanon: the extent of the destruction in the southern suburbs on the morning of the raids





AlArabiya العربية

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5eSLrbtvfE&t





العربية ترصد القصف الإسرائيلي على السلسلة الشرقية لجبال لبنان

Arabiya monitors the Israeli bombing on the eastern chain of the mountains of Lebanon





AlHadath الحدث





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkDowabwH_Q

لبنان.. "الحدث" ترصد 6 غارات إسرائيلية في أقل من 20 دقيقة

Lebanon.. Al-Hadath monitored 6 Israeli raids in less than 20 minutes





Alghad TV - قناة الغد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpVl2WQH_HA&t=315s





بعد استهداف مقره.. حزب الله يكسر قواعد الاشتباك ويستهدف مدن كبيرة في إسرائيل

After targeting its headquarters, Hezbollah breaks the rules of engagement and targets large cities in Israel