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M.T. Keshe - 79th KSW - Brush your Nano Coated Wires with GANS
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44 views • February 21, 2020
This is part of the 79th Knowledge Seeker Workshop. M.T. Keshe teaches the importance of placing your power supply (GANS) on top of your super conductive, nano coated wires to achieve maximum effect.
Perhaps one of the single most important lessons in all of the teachings!
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
Peace, love, truth.
Perhaps one of the single most important lessons in all of the teachings!
www.KesheFoundation.org
www.KFwiki.org
www.kfssi.org
www.kfs.si
Brought to you by CosmicLibrary.org
Peace, love, truth.
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