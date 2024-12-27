BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South-Korean Parliament passes decision to impeach acting president
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
29 views • 4 months ago

South-Korean Parliament also passes decision to impeach acting president 

▪️Acting President Han Duk-soo accused of not signing bills related to investigation into former President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife

▪️In addition, the parliament accused him of refusing to appoint judges to hear the impeachment case against his predecessor

▪️Representatives of the ruling party did not participate in the vote, but this did not help them - 192 deputies voted "for" (151 votes were needed to make a decision)

▪️Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will now act as head of state 

Adding: 

China Unveils the World’s Largest Gold Deposit

China has announced the discovery of a monumental gold deposit in Hunan Province, doubling its untapped gold reserves. Already the world’s top gold producer, accounting for 10.6% of global annual output (ahead of Australia and Russia at 10.3%), this find solidifies its dominance in the industry.

The deposit boasts dozens of gold veins and deep-layer reserves, with over 1,000 tons of gold valued at an estimated $83 billion. 

