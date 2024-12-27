South-Korean Parliament passes decision to impeach acting president

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South-Korean Parliament also passes decision to impeach acting president
▪️Acting President Han Duk-soo accused of not signing bills related to investigation into former President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife
▪️In addition, the parliament accused him of refusing to appoint judges to hear the impeachment case against his predecessor
▪️Representatives of the ruling party did not participate in the vote, but this did not help them - 192 deputies voted "for" (151 votes were needed to make a decision)
▪️Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will now act as head of state
Adding:
China Unveils the World’s Largest Gold Deposit
China has announced the discovery of a monumental gold deposit in Hunan Province, doubling its untapped gold reserves. Already the world’s top gold producer, accounting for 10.6% of global annual output (ahead of Australia and Russia at 10.3%), this find solidifies its dominance in the industry.
The deposit boasts dozens of gold veins and deep-layer reserves, with over 1,000 tons of gold valued at an estimated $83 billion.