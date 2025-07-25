The Coming Instability of Extreme Weather and Food Prices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global food shortages are no longer a future threat, they’re here. Magnetic field disruptions, solar cycles, and historical civilization collapse patterns are in play, this is why society is shifting so much. Floods, droughts and heatwaves affecting crops like potatoes, rice, coffee and olive oil across 18 countries. Also a recipe "thieves vinegar".
