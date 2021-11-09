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Morgan Ortagus Call Out Adam Schiff
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40 views • November 09, 2021
Morgan Ortagus on the View just called out Schiff for peddling Russian disinformation “knowingly”
He immediately started deflecting attacking Trump and the J6 erection
He immediately started deflecting attacking Trump and the J6 erection
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