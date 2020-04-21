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Joe Imbriano Exposes The Truth About Coronavirus As Plot to Usher in 5G
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361 views • April 21, 2020
American patriot Joe Imbriano exposes the truth about the fake Coronavirus hoax which is being used as a cover for the implementation of deadly 5G military weapon systems deployment worldwide, which after being fully activated will cause MASS casualties from beam forming electromagnetic radiation, giving the state the pretext to then subsequently force people to take deadly vaccines under the cover of 'immunisation and protection from the deadly ''virus''. These 5G weapons attack the 60Ghz oxygen molecule absorption spectrum, the 2.4Ghz water molecule spectrum, and the 6Ghz iodine molecule absorption spectrum in the human body, causing deadly respiratory illness. The water molecule frequency, the iodine molecule frequency and the oxygen molecule frequency are ATTACKED by 5G! The technology triangulates, locking onto any wireless target. (iPhone, Apple EarPods, etc)
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