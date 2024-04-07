Create New Account
Honest Leak FRAZZLEDRIP AI vid false flag psyop bird head haggadah plague Dr blue color vomit bandage face quarantine
troonatnoor
13 Subscribers
44 views
Published 17 hours ago

https://www.veto.social/v/YnlVeyn6/

https://www.veto.social/v/GybCuIBn/

https://www.veto.social/v/R1wImhGy/

https://vimeo.com/787319689

https://www.instagram.com/not__blueman/

the more people will know about this  , the more the impact of this state sponsored false flag will be minimized . it's in the film of sora nakabayashi's 2019 vid " the dialogue " , it's all there , the ai psyop false flag , the birds head haggadah plague doc worldwide quarantine  set schedualed in quote " year 2020 " with his twitter instagram vids  here , don't trust troonatnoor , markus ,  because he in the inner circle of the blood moon worshippers with california's Wayne newton AKA "theorderofthecrescent " at CA who builds phi I-kuan tao blood moon festival " temples " humans sacrifice facilities , like the birds' head haggadah plague doctors do , you can se this in music videos of the band bellphegor's music videos , " hell's ambassador " and "bluhtsturm erotika " from 2006





Keywords
frazzledriphaggadahbirdshead

