WEF Insider Warns - Elite Planning a Dirty Bomb Terror Attack at a Trump Rally
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
264 followers
Follow
4
442 views • 7 months ago

We warned the world the globalist elite placed President Donald J. Trump at the top of a hit list to be assassinated before November if he continues proving impossible to control.

Following the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt, a visibly angry Klaus Schwab told WEF members that they must keep trying to assassinate Trump and if they miss, “shoot shoot shoot until the job is done.”

We then revealed the existence of a WEF memo circulated among members revealed a three-point plant to take out the 45th President of the United States before the November election – and the plot against America is playing out exactly as we warned.

Now insiders are warning the elite are planning a terrorist-style dirty bomb attack at a Trump rally to provide the shock and awe necessary to terrorize the population into a state of confusion and allow them to implement their agenda.

The mainstream media are desperately trying to suppress this information, just as they did after the first assassination attempt, because it implicates those at the very top of the globalist hierarchy.




