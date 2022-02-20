CDC is lying when they say COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalizations notes Peter McCullough, MD

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CDC is lying when they tell you that the COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalizations.
CDC claims that the vaccines reduce hospitalizations by 85%, but nowhere else around the world is this true.
CDC is telling unvaccinated people to get tested MORE, and vaccinated people to get tested LESS, so the number of COVID "cases" is more bullshit.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News