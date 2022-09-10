Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G IS A KILLAH - THIS GUY IS MAGNETIC AND CHIPPED LIKE A DOG WITH NO INFORMED CONSENT BEFORE HE TOOK THE COVID19 MRNA INJECTIONS - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
265 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 2 months ago |

5G IS A PATENTED MILATARY WEAPON NOT FOR HIGH SPEED INTERNET AND THE JAB IS A PATENTED KILLER THAT WORKS WITH FREQUENCY TO KILL YOU FASTER,

THIS IS HOW THE EVIL CABAL IS DOING POP CONTROLL AND FOR A LONG TIME NOW! TIME TO END THIS GENOCIDE! - SO  STAND UP!

THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03

WE TRACKED THE VACCINATED WITH OUR BLUTOOTH ON OUR PHONES - PEOPLE NOW HAVE A MAC ADDRESS LINKED TO BIG PHARMA/MILITARY BIO-METRIC TRACKING AND SURVEILLANCE ALL PATENTED THOUGH! BUT WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT. - https://www.brighteon.com/4f6b6a74-a130-4647-a50a-7d49c0fb221e

Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket