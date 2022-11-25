Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honey Is Good For You And Sweet From The Comb.
Proverbs 24:13 (NIV).
13) Eat honey, my son, for it is good;
honey from the comb is sweet to your taste.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Honey is naturally created.
It is good for you.
It tastes sweet.
Honey is a precious gift from God.
