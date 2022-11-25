Create New Account
Honey Is Good For You And Sweet From The Comb - Proverbs 24:13
ibugullc
Published Friday |
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honey Is Good For You And Sweet From The Comb.

Proverbs 24:13 (NIV).

13) Eat honey, my son, for it is good;

honey from the comb is sweet to your taste.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Honey is naturally created.

It is good for you.

It tastes sweet.

Honey is a precious gift from God.

