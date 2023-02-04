10 FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live Enoch, the first Antarctic Explorer 1 29 2023

Formerly 6.9K views on first version - Streamed live on Jan 29, 2023 Sorry for our Tech Difficulties. This Same video was first saved to our FOJC Radio Sunday Night LIVE Playlist.





Brother David Carrico and sister Traci Vinet will explore the vast desert of Antarctica side by side with the 1st book of Enoch along with other historical and biblical accounts of this land. Get your boots, crampons, hat and some hot coffee, tea or cocoa ready, and join us this Sunday night, January 29th, at 8pm CST 9pm EST





For love gifts toward FOJC Radio ministry, please visit https://www.fojcradio.com/our-contact...

and scroll down a bit.

To offer love gifts for sister Traci, please send directly to her through her Venmo account https://www.venmo.com/u/Traci-Vinet





The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.

FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "

Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com

or http://www.ritualabusefree.org





" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "

RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/





Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are on Air LIVE ** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.

• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825





• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ov...





• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/





• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUv...

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simple...





• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fo...





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.

“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-re...





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]





Shared from and subscribe to:

FOJC Radio

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg