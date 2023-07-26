Create New Account
B.A.D. (ie Bug In Base) Part 7 - Sims
Sons of Adam
8 Subscribers
144 views
Published Yesterday

Lag is the real killer.....


Base Autonome Durable (B.A.D.)    --   10 Part series

Part 1 - Financing In

Part 2 - Financing Out

Part 3 - Food Fortress

Part 4 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 5 - Shelter and Security

Part 6 - Outposts and Allies

Part 7 - Simsurvival for Preppers

Part 8 - Winterizing the B.A.D.

Part 9 - Ready to move in 24 H (Other Admin).

Part 10 - Bug Out Vehicle (B.O.V.)

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

