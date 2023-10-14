Students Marching in Support of Palestine 'Billy Clubbed' by Police in Rome

Students marching in support of Palestine clashing with police in Rome.

Hamas said it highly appreciates Putin's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and welcomes "active Russian efforts to stop attacks on the Gaza Strip."

Hamas official statement: (https://t.me/hamasps/16678)

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Press Statement

We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) appreciate the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing Zionist aggression against our people and his rejection of the siege of Gaza, the cutting off of relief supplies from it, and the targeting of safe civilians there. We also affirm our welcome of the tireless Russian efforts aimed at stopping the barbaric, systematic Zionist aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Gaza.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Saturday: 29 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH

Corresponding to: October 14, 2023 AD





