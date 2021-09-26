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Dr. Richard Bartlett - ReAwaken America Tour Colorado Springs
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30 views • September 26, 2021
Dr. Richard Bartlett - ReAwaken America Tour Colorado Springs
Budesonide is the “silver bullet” for COVID-19.
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=5f06524a672706002f481047
Pierre Kory, M.D. Testimony that Ivermectin is effectively a “miracle drug” against COVID-19.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Budesonide is the “silver bullet” for COVID-19.
http://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=5f06524a672706002f481047
Pierre Kory, M.D. Testimony that Ivermectin is effectively a “miracle drug” against COVID-19.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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