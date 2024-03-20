Create New Account
Ep. 82: Arrested For Exposing J6
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

Joe [Bidan] has put hundreds of his political opponents in jail.

Here’s the latest, a working journalist who has exposed the fraudulence of the January 6th myth.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 20 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-steve/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1770571020983824433

false flaghoaxtreasoncover-updeep statepolice statetucker carlsonjoe bidenconspiracymagacoupinfiltrationinside jobset-upagent provocateurentrapmentjanuary 6january 6thjan 6thjan 6insurrection dayj6fedsurrectionsteve bakerorchestrated event

