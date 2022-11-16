Create New Account
Here’s What You Need To Know About Arabs and Muslims
Published 13 days ago

Are the terms ‘Arab’ and ‘Muslim’ mutually inclusive? 🤔


In this video, Dr. Andy Bannister, the Director and Adjunct Lecturer at Whitecliffe College at the University of Toronto debunks the misconception about Arabs and Muslims. 👳‍♂️

According to Dr. Bannister, people should remember that the terms Arabs and Muslims are race and religion, respectively.

While both terms are frequently used interchangeably, they are NOT quite the same thing. 🙅‍♂️

Share this video to help more people understand the difference.
Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
