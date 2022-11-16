Here’s What You Need To Know About Arabs and Muslims
137 views
Are the terms ‘Arab’ and ‘Muslim’ mutually inclusive? 🤔
In this video, Dr. Andy Bannister, the Director and Adjunct Lecturer at Whitecliffe College at the University of Toronto debunks the misconception about Arabs and Muslims. 👳♂️
According to Dr. Bannister, people should remember that the terms Arabs and Muslims are race and religion, respectively.
While both terms are frequently used interchangeably, they are NOT quite the same thing. 🙅♂️
