Scott Morrison MP Said That We’re Not in Favor of Mandatory Vaccines Imposed by the Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/17/2021 Scott Morrison MP said governments should let Australians ‘take their lives back’. Australians now have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. More than 80% of Australians are now double-dose vaccinated. Now it’s time for governments to step back, and for Australians to take their lives back. We’re not in favor of mandatory vaccines imposed by the government. Businesses can make their own choices under the law. Everyone should be able to go to get a cup of coffee in Brisbane when over 80%, regardless of whether you’ve had the vaccines or not.