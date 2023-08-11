John Henry Westen
August 10, 2023
President Joe Biden's leftwing FBI began a new Reign of Terror against faithful Catholics when it sent a SWAT team to intimidate pro-life Catholic leader Mark Houck and his family after Houck dared to advocate for the pro-life mission in front of a Philadelphia abortion center. Houck was quickly acquitted of all charges, and immediately returned to advocating for the unborn. Now, Houck is launching a Congressional campaign, running for Congress to champion the pro-life cause in Washington, D.C. Traditional Catholic values are taking center stage in America's capitol, and Houck sits one-on-one with John-Henry Westen to discuss what's next for the fight to build the Culture of Life.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Music Code: MB01DSKM2Y0NCKJ
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v368ejp-fbi-terrorized-pro-life-catholic-mark-houck.-now-he-is-running-for-congress.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.