Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TruNews is in Barcelona, Spain this week for the Mobile World Congress 2024.
channel image
DWP97048
26 Subscribers
32 views
Published 18 hours ago

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, and Paul Benson are there along with two new members of the team, Alex Vomiero, and Beau Davidson. Today is the team's first full day at MWC24 and we will be here for the full week. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show dedicated to the mobile phone industry. Why is TruNews at this meeting? The New World Order has a nervous system, the phone industry is the nervous system of the New World Order. They can't build it without the phone system. We are here to keep you in the know of what's to come.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Alex Vomiero, Beau Davidson. Airdate 02/27/2024


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com

Keywords
trunewsspainbarcelonamobile world congress 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket