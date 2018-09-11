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11/9/18 #TheBrowardEffect: Q-er's Redeemed! #ElectionFraud As Scheduled! #HACKERJOE
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9 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/9/18: One the reverse of 9/11 we have the predicted election rigging in action after President Trump trolls the deep state with his announcement of the new, hard-hitting, sitting AG, MAtt Whitaker! Meanwhile, the flailing blue fish gasp for life as the Red Tsunami deluge comes 'athunderin' forward!
Great for a Friday night laugh at Jim, The Accoster! Thanks to Mark Dice for the amazing rollicking laughter he provides with his vids!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4qGtEiEh4A
Thanks to AIM for the great video on the 3rd party control of the Election encryption keys on and Mike McKibbon's report on Joe Sullivan of Cloudflare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mehDPfrKs7A&;t=903s
MOST importantly, thanks so very much to all of YOU who support You Are Free TV!! PLEASE keep the prayer wave going and please envision the Republic whole, lawful and FREE again!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! THINK about what you WANT to occur. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
11/9/18: One the reverse of 9/11 we have the predicted election rigging in action after President Trump trolls the deep state with his announcement of the new, hard-hitting, sitting AG, MAtt Whitaker! Meanwhile, the flailing blue fish gasp for life as the Red Tsunami deluge comes 'athunderin' forward!
Great for a Friday night laugh at Jim, The Accoster! Thanks to Mark Dice for the amazing rollicking laughter he provides with his vids!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4qGtEiEh4A
Thanks to AIM for the great video on the 3rd party control of the Election encryption keys on and Mike McKibbon's report on Joe Sullivan of Cloudflare:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mehDPfrKs7A&;t=903s
MOST importantly, thanks so very much to all of YOU who support You Are Free TV!! PLEASE keep the prayer wave going and please envision the Republic whole, lawful and FREE again!
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear over this crucial weekend! THINK about what you WANT to occur. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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