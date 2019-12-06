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Episode 75 - The Truth About the Anti-Federalists
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20 views • December 06, 2019
When you hear discussions about the Constitution and the Founding Fathers, you are likely hearing about the majority group who supported the new Constitution called the Federalists. However, there was another group of prophetic founders who opposed the Constitution as written for a variety of reasons who were equally important. They are called the Anti-Federalists. These forgotten founders warned about the inevitable growth in size, scope and power of the federal government - especially the judiciary - all at the expense of the individual states.
Evidence of their accurate predictions can be seen virtually everyday in the national news.
Evidence of their accurate predictions can be seen virtually everyday in the national news.
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