© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Confirmed: Contract Out On Epstein's Life
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • August 06, 2019
Celebrate our 45th President with the Trump Coin and 10 ounce 'United We Stand' silver bullion bare. Go to https://trump coin2020.com and enter David Zublick 30 in the coupn code to receive a special discount!
The Jeffrey Epstein saga gets more bizarre, as a contract has been put out on his life. Who ordered the hit? Also…Epstein wanted to seed the human race with his DNA, by having his brain and his penis frozen after death due to his belief in transhumanism, that the human brain and body can and should be artificially enhanced using modern science and technology. And… Epstein may have molested girls as young as 8 years old. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The Jeffrey Epstein saga gets more bizarre, as a contract has been put out on his life. Who ordered the hit? Also…Epstein wanted to seed the human race with his DNA, by having his brain and his penis frozen after death due to his belief in transhumanism, that the human brain and body can and should be artificially enhanced using modern science and technology. And… Epstein may have molested girls as young as 8 years old. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.