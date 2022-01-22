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Digital Dollar Is More Power & Control, China Brings Back Anal Testing & Vitamin D Is Key To Health
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161 views • January 22, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here comes the central bank digital dollar - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-releases-white-paper-on-creation-of-digital-u-s-dollar/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pelosi sends out N95 masks to congress - https://twitter.com/BryanSteil/status/1484248893495943169?ref_src=aimlessnews
China brings back anal testing in time for Olympics - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-brings-back-anal-swab-tests-for-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China shuts down more ports, supply chain in trouble - https://survival.news/2022-01-19-china-shutters-ports-global-supply-chain-collapse-imminent.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NCBI covid study shows Dr Zelenko was right - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8712288/
Recap that the vaxx is still not licensed or approved - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/21/meryl-nass-vaccine-mandates.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who would of thought Fauci is an incompetent narcissist - https://nypost.com/2022/01/20/faucis-home-office-features-photos-of-self-bobblehead/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof it's all about control, not health or science - https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1484306152263663616?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get that 3rd booster shot - https://twitter.com/mrtdogg_1/status/1484259544687685644?ref_src=aimlessnews
Serbia gives Australia the shaft - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/serbia-takes-revenge-on-australia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better switch to gold and silver, market crash coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/investing-legend-turns-apocalyptic-expects-stocks-crater-50-largest-wealth-destruction-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumbass says schools open due to Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dnc-chair-thinks-were-stupid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mayorkas says don't deport illegals, it will backfire - https://trendingpolitics.com/dhs-chief-mayorkas-living-illegally-in-us-no-longer-justifies-deportation-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Soros backed ERIC removes zero voters from rolls - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/eric-investigation-part-2-largest-u-s-counties-removed-zero-two-ineligible-voters-voter-rolls-4-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin voter rolls shows fraud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/update-550000-registered-voters-wisconsin-registration-date-1-1-1918-amounts-one-every-fourteen-voters-system-115252-voted-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why crime goes unpunished in big cities, Soros backed prosecutors - https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2022/01/20/the-soros-dozen-big-city-prosecutors-backed-by-george-soros/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Newsome doesn't want to offend gangs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/ca-governor-newsom-apologizes-saying-gangs-discussing-organized-criminal-gangs-looting-trains-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats in Commiefornia pushing bill 12 year olds can get vaxxed without parents knowing - https://www.westernjournal.com/democrats-push-bill-allow-kids-get-vaccinated-without-parental-consent/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430549889327370245
Song - Acoustic cover, 'Talking 'bout a revolution, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFe6LlwaXJU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Here comes the central bank digital dollar - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-releases-white-paper-on-creation-of-digital-u-s-dollar/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pelosi sends out N95 masks to congress - https://twitter.com/BryanSteil/status/1484248893495943169?ref_src=aimlessnews
China brings back anal testing in time for Olympics - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-brings-back-anal-swab-tests-for-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China shuts down more ports, supply chain in trouble - https://survival.news/2022-01-19-china-shutters-ports-global-supply-chain-collapse-imminent.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NCBI covid study shows Dr Zelenko was right - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8712288/
Recap that the vaxx is still not licensed or approved - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/21/meryl-nass-vaccine-mandates.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews
Who would of thought Fauci is an incompetent narcissist - https://nypost.com/2022/01/20/faucis-home-office-features-photos-of-self-bobblehead/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof it's all about control, not health or science - https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1484306152263663616?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get that 3rd booster shot - https://twitter.com/mrtdogg_1/status/1484259544687685644?ref_src=aimlessnews
Serbia gives Australia the shaft - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/serbia-takes-revenge-on-australia/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better switch to gold and silver, market crash coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/investing-legend-turns-apocalyptic-expects-stocks-crater-50-largest-wealth-destruction-us?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dumbass says schools open due to Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dnc-chair-thinks-were-stupid/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mayorkas says don't deport illegals, it will backfire - https://trendingpolitics.com/dhs-chief-mayorkas-living-illegally-in-us-no-longer-justifies-deportation-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Soros backed ERIC removes zero voters from rolls - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/eric-investigation-part-2-largest-u-s-counties-removed-zero-two-ineligible-voters-voter-rolls-4-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wisconsin voter rolls shows fraud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/update-550000-registered-voters-wisconsin-registration-date-1-1-1918-amounts-one-every-fourteen-voters-system-115252-voted-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why crime goes unpunished in big cities, Soros backed prosecutors - https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2022/01/20/the-soros-dozen-big-city-prosecutors-backed-by-george-soros/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Newsome doesn't want to offend gangs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/ca-governor-newsom-apologizes-saying-gangs-discussing-organized-criminal-gangs-looting-trains-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats in Commiefornia pushing bill 12 year olds can get vaxxed without parents knowing - https://www.westernjournal.com/democrats-push-bill-allow-kids-get-vaccinated-without-parental-consent/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430549889327370245
Song - Acoustic cover, 'Talking 'bout a revolution, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFe6LlwaXJU
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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