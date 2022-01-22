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Digital Dollar Is More Power & Control, China Brings Back Anal Testing & Vitamin D Is Key To Health
Aimless News
Aimless News
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161 views • January 22, 2022
If You Have An IRA or 401K, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

Here comes the central bank digital dollar - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/federal-reserve-releases-white-paper-on-creation-of-digital-u-s-dollar/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Pelosi sends out N95 masks to congress - https://twitter.com/BryanSteil/status/1484248893495943169?ref_src=aimlessnews

China brings back anal testing in time for Olympics - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-brings-back-anal-swab-tests-for-covid/?ref_src=aimlessnews

China shuts down more ports, supply chain in trouble - https://survival.news/2022-01-19-china-shutters-ports-global-supply-chain-collapse-imminent.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

NCBI covid study shows Dr Zelenko was right - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8712288/

Recap that the vaxx is still not licensed or approved - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/21/meryl-nass-vaccine-mandates.aspx?ref_src=aimlessnews

Who would of thought Fauci is an incompetent narcissist - https://nypost.com/2022/01/20/faucis-home-office-features-photos-of-self-bobblehead/?ref_src=aimlessnews

More proof it's all about control, not health or science - https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1484306152263663616?ref_src=aimlessnews

Better get that 3rd booster shot - https://twitter.com/mrtdogg_1/status/1484259544687685644?ref_src=aimlessnews

Serbia gives Australia the shaft - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/serbia-takes-revenge-on-australia/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Better switch to gold and silver, market crash coming - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/investing-legend-turns-apocalyptic-expects-stocks-crater-50-largest-wealth-destruction-us?ref_src=aimlessnews

This dumbass says schools open due to Potatohead - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dnc-chair-thinks-were-stupid/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Mayorkas says don't deport illegals, it will backfire - https://trendingpolitics.com/dhs-chief-mayorkas-living-illegally-in-us-no-longer-justifies-deportation-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Soros backed ERIC removes zero voters from rolls - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/eric-investigation-part-2-largest-u-s-counties-removed-zero-two-ineligible-voters-voter-rolls-4-years/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Wisconsin voter rolls shows fraud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/update-550000-registered-voters-wisconsin-registration-date-1-1-1918-amounts-one-every-fourteen-voters-system-115252-voted-2020/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why crime goes unpunished in big cities, Soros backed prosecutors - https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2022/01/20/the-soros-dozen-big-city-prosecutors-backed-by-george-soros/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Newsome doesn't want to offend gangs - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/ca-governor-newsom-apologizes-saying-gangs-discussing-organized-criminal-gangs-looting-trains-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Democrats in Commiefornia pushing bill 12 year olds can get vaxxed without parents knowing - https://www.westernjournal.com/democrats-push-bill-allow-kids-get-vaccinated-without-parental-consent/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1430549889327370245

Song - Acoustic cover, 'Talking 'bout a revolution, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFe6LlwaXJU


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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