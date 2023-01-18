Mark Steele - 5G ATTACK - The Weapons System that can KILL Those Who Have Been Injected

Mark Steele is a weapons expert who has previously worked on projects for the Ministry of Defence, specialising in directional weapons systems, electromagnetic radiation weapons, direct energy weapons, EMP's, weather modification weapons and more. He discus’s the dangers of 5G - a weapons system that has been designed to kill and WILL interact with the technology that has been injected into people through the COVID-19 injections. . . . . . .𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 - 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 . . . . . . .
