Underground D.U.M.Bs.

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Underground DUMBs are connected worldwide. They used technology NOT available to those on the surface of Earth — such as FREE ENERGY, magnetic levitation transportation & highway systems. Their ability to move massive cargo overseas can be done in minutes & hours. These underground & underwater transit systems are the bloodline to the DS operations. Much of this covert war is being fought underground, under water & on the water.